Salah's Stoppage-Time Magic Lifts Egypt to Victory

Mohamed Salah secured a last-minute victory for Egypt against Zimbabwe, coming from behind to win 2-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations opener. Despite starting on the bench for Liverpool, Salah played a pivotal role alongside Omar Marmoush in turning the tide after Zimbabwe took an early lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agadir | Updated: 23-12-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 03:32 IST
Mohamed Salah delivered a thrilling stoppage-time goal as Egypt edged past Zimbabwe 2-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations debut in Morocco on Monday.

An early shock came when Zimbabwe's Prince Dube scored in the 20th minute, catching Egypt off guard despite their initial dominance.

With a second-half equalizer from Omar Marmoush, Salah ensured a celebrated victory, illustrating his crucial role upon rejoining the starting lineup after sitting out four matches with Liverpool.

