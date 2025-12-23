Federal Face-Off: Do DC Gun Laws Infringe on Second Amendment Rights?

The Trump administration is taking legal action against Washington, DC, accusing the local government of infringing on Second Amendment rights with its gun laws. The lawsuit, filed by the Department of Justice on Monday, claims that the restrictions on certain semiautomatic weapons contradict established constitutional rights.

The lawsuit targets Washington's Metropolitan Police Department and its outgoing Chief of Police, Pamela Smith. The Justice Department argues the district's laws conflict with the Supreme Court's 2008 Heller decision, which found that individuals have the right to own weapons "in common use today."

This legal challenge marks the second of its kind this month, following a similar lawsuit against the US Virgin Islands. The ongoing debate revolves around whether the District's bans on popular semiautomatic weapons, which the administration claims are lawful under federal law, go too far, potentially setting a precedent for future Second Amendment interpretations.

