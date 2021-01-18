Guardian recognized as great place to work in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Guardian India Operations Private Limited, a subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian Life), one of the largest mutual life insurers and a leading provider of employee benefits in the US, has been Certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for 2021 by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India, under the large organizations category. This recognition symbolizes building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ that offers a workplace where employees trust the organization they work for, take pride in what they do, and relish the camaraderie.

The Great Place to Work® Model(c) is the world's most researched, accepted, and sustainable definition of a great workplace from an employee's point of view. It is a comprehensive framework encompassing the overall employee experience ecosystem. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered as the Gold Standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia, and government organizations. "We are deeply rooted and governed by our values where People Count. Our inclusive culture is one that appreciates and welcomes our colleagues to bring their best selves to work every day," said Dean Del Vecchio, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief of Operations, Guardian Life.

"This recognition is a testimony of the people-friendly culture we have built over the years. Our colleagues in India feel engaged, inspired and empowered to deliver solutions that exceed customer expectations every day," said Ajay Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Guardian India Operations Private Limited. In India, Guardian is committed to nurturing a best-in-class workplace that enables our colleagues to build meaningful careers and offer opportunities that attract talented professionals from diverse backgrounds who share our innovative spirit and aspiration to grow.

