Left Menu
Development News Edition

BankBazaar Closes 2020 with Year-On-Year Revenue Growth for December

YOY revenue from credit cards up by 20 in DecemberMumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoirBankBazaar.com, Indias leading free credit score provider and online financial product marketplace, announced its revenue in December 2020 grew against December 2019 revenues, indicating that the business has recovered much of the lost ground due to COVID-19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:59 IST
BankBazaar Closes 2020 with Year-On-Year Revenue Growth for December

YOY revenue from credit cards up by 20% in DecemberMumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)BankBazaar.com, India’s leading free credit score provider and online financial product marketplace, announced its revenue in December 2020 grew against December 2019 revenues, indicating that the business has recovered much of the lost ground due to COVID-19. The primary driver for growth were credit cards, and the December 2020 revenue from the category has exceeded the December 2019 revenues by 20%. Interestingly, 72% of the credit transactions is now contactless in less than a year since start of Digital KYC, indicating a dramatic shift to fully digitised disbursals. The company is now poised to close this financial year with operational month-on-month profitability by March 2021 in spite of COVID-19 related difficulties, thereby giving the consumer B2C FinTech platform combined growth with profitability in the upcoming financial year. BankBazaar focussed on its contactless platform business during the pandemic, as it anticipated that the first and strongest revival would take place in that segment. Arjun Shetty, COO, BankBazaar, explains the reasons behind this: “The pandemic demanded that we realign our strategy taking into account the requirements and challenges posed by the changed circumstances. Consequently, we realised the fastest revival would be amongst the digitally savvy banks and led by contactless issuance of credit, and we aligned our strategies to meet this demand from both customers and partners. That has paid off for us very strongly. The combination of our deployment of AI and ML predictive matching and facilitation of Digital KYC solutions helped us scale up contactless delivery of credit products to 72% of our total portfolio in less than a year of its launch and reclaim growth in the middle of the pandemic.” Product-wise, the strongest revival was seen in credit cards. Demand for new credit cards in October 2020 was higher than the demand in October 2019 at BankBazaar, and revenue from credit cards grew by more than 20% year on year. Industry data also bears this out. As per RBI data, the number of active cards grew to almost 60Mn in October 2020, and credit card spends exceeded March 2020 numbers around the same time. “There are two reasons we are seeing such strong revival in the credit card segment,” explains Shetty. “The first is the need for essential digital payments using credit cards sharpened during the pandemic. The second and equally compelling reason is the way credit cards were the first to implement contactless application processes via Digital KYC and are now the most easily accessible form of credit. Going forward into the coming year, we expect to see the same acceleration in the loan segment as new originations for personal loans return to pre-COVID levels riding on Digital KYC.” While the biggest chunk of BankBazaar’s Digital KYC customers was from the metros (64.40%), applications from non-metros (35.60%) have been steadily gaining ground. Maximum applications were from the South (39.91%) closely followed by the North (31.60%). West (21.18%) and East (7.32%) were in the third and fourth position, respectively. BankBazaar.com is India’s first neutral online marketplace that gives instant customized offers on loans and credit cards. It also provides customers free consumer credit score on its portal. Over 50+ of India’s leading financial institutions have chosen to integrate themselves with the platform. BankBazaar has so far raised USD 116M in funding from investors such as Experian, Eight Roads, Sequoia India, Walden International, WSV, and Amazon. Image: Arjun Shetty, COO, BankBazaar PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thai protesters accuse authorities of abduction, intimidation

Thai police said on Monday they were investigating a complaint by a political activist who said he had been abducted by a group of unknown men and then questioned inside a van for 12 hours before being dumped on the street. Mongkol Santimet...

Ind vs Aus: 'Proud' BCCI applauds Siraj after pacer picks maiden Test fifer

As pacer Mohammad Siraj recorded his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket on Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI said that it could not be more proud of the achievement. Sirajs hard work paid off on the fourth day of t...

Emirates airline offers COVID-19 vaccines to staff

Emirates airline on Monday started offering employees vaccinations against the COVID-19 disease with priority given to front-line workers such as cabin crew and pilots. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and another developed by China National Pha...

Making all efforts to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya: Centre to SC

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is making all efforts to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, accused in bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines from United Kingdom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021