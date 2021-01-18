Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Brexit carnage": shellfish trucks protest in London over export chaos

"We strongly feel the system could potentially collapse," said Gary Hodgson, a director of Venture Seafoods, which exports live and processed crabs and lobsters to the EU has trucks parked near Downing Street. "Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to be honest with us, with himself and with the British public about the problems for the industry," he told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:28 IST
'Brexit carnage": shellfish trucks protest in London over export chaos
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 20 shellfish trucks parked on roads near British parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence on Monday to protest against post-Brexit bureaucracy that they say has stopped them exporting to the European Union. Many fishermen have been unable to export to the EU since catch certificates, health checks and customs declarations were introduced at the start of this year, delaying their deliveries and prompting European buyers to reject them.

Trucks with slogans such as "Brexit carnage" and "incompetent government destroying shellfish industry" parked metres from Johnson's 10 Downing Street office in central London. Police were asking the lorry drivers for details. "We strongly feel the system could potentially collapse," said Gary Hodgson, a director of Venture Seafoods, which exports live and processed crabs and lobsters to the EU has trucks parked near Downing Street.

"Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to be honest with us, with himself and with the British public about the problems for the industry," he told Reuters. Hodgson said he had cancelled several lorries since December because of red tape.

Britain, which has now completed its journey out of the EU's orbit, harvests vast quantities of langoustines, scallops, oysters, lobsters and mussels from sea fisheries along its coast which are rushed by truck to EU destinations. Under a deal reached last month, British trade with the EU remains free of tariffs and quotas on goods, but fish exporters say their businesses are now threatened by a host of often conflicting demands for documents to export to the EU.

A spokesman for the British government's environment ministry declined immediate comment. Environment Secretary George Eustice said last week that post-Brexit "teething problems" on fish exports could be resolved shortly. 'BREXIT CARNAGE'

Those participating in the protest said the British government needed to understand the severity of the problems they face and the impact on coastal communities. They want a more workable system and say there is a shortage of customs agents on both sides.

"It's not just possible to work with their new rules, between costs, timing, paperwork, it's just not possible," said Allan Miller, owner of AM Shellfish in Aberdeen, Scotland, who was parked up in his truck in London. Miller delivers brown crab, lobster and prawns to the EU but the red tape means live shellfish is getting to market much later - and thus getting lower prices.

"They'll buy it but if the stuff is weaker they'll pay less for it," he said. Miller criticised Johnson's Brexit trade deal, saying delivery times had doubled to at least 48 hours from 24 hours.

He said the situation with live shellfish deliveries, with vets checking the loads, was "crazy". "I used to be able to load on Sunday, be on the ferry Monday morning and my first drop would be Monday night, so 24 hours from finishing loading to the first customer. Now you're talking 48 hours to 50 hours. It's crazy," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.510 p.m.Chinas economy grows by 2.3 per cent in 2020, bucking global COVID-19 slowdown trend.425 p.m.Uttar Pradesh records four COVID-19 f...

Tension in south Kolkata after stones hurled at BJP activists during roadshow

Tension prevailed in south Kolkata on Monday evening after unidentified miscreants,carrying TMC flags, hurled bricks and stones at BJP activistswhen they were conducting a mega roadshow near RashbehariAvenue and Charu Market area.The roadsh...

EXCLUSIVE-India's budget seen raising import duties by 5%-10% on dozens of items-sources

India is considering hiking import duties by 5-10 on more than 50 items including smartphones, electronic components and appliances in the upcoming budget, three government sources privy to the discussions told Reuters on Monday.The move to...

Ensure scientific management of e-waste, environmental crimes as serious as assault: NGT to CPCB

The National Green Tribunal directed the CPCB on Monday to ensure scientific management of e-waste saying environmental crimes are as serious as cases of assaults and there was governance deficit on the issue.A bench headed by NGT Chairpers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021