India supplies two mobile harbour cranes to Iran's Chabahar port

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:44 IST
India on Monday said it has supplied a consignment of two mobile harbour cranes to Iran's Chabahar port with a total contract value of over USD 25 million.

The move will enable the port to carry out seamless cargo handling services.

''India has supplied a consignment of two Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC) to Iran's Chabahar port...under a contract agreement for supply of 6 MHC,'' the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

The consignment of cranes arrived from Marghera port, Italy and was unloaded successfully on Monday at Chabahar. The cranes are presently undergoing trial run.

With 140 metric tonnes lifting capacity, the multipurpose equipment will enable India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) to provide seamless services for container, bulk and general cargo at Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar, it said.

This is a step towards India's commitment towards infrastructure development of the Chabahar port.

The bilateral contract between Iran and India was signed on May 23, 2016 with a total value of USD 85 million ‎for equipping, mechanising and starting operations at the port under phase- I.

To achieve this ambitious aim, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), namely India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) Mumbai, was incorporated under the shipping ministry.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya said Chabahar is a strategic port with great national importance.

The delivery of consignment of heavy equipment, including cranes, shows India's commitment to the strategic connectivity of Chabahar port project that will provide access to markets in Central Asia.

Development of Chabahar port is the anchor for the expansion of economic and mutual relations between India and Iran and it will give a further boost to the maritime trade between both the countries.

The location of Chabahar port has strategic advantage and high potential to provide connectivity among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, specially Eastern CIS nations, and boost trade.

