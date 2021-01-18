Venezuela reopens flights to Panama and Dominican Republic

Venezuela reopens flights to Panama and Dominican RepublicReuters | Caracas | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:15 IST
Venezuela's civil aviation authority said on Monday it is reopening flights to Panama and the Dominican Republic that it shut last month due to coronavirus pandemic. Last year, Venezuela allowed flights to Turkey, Mexico, Bolivia, Panama and the Dominican Republic, but weeks later halted air service to the latter two countries as part of its coronavirus prevention strategy.
The flights to Panama and the Dominican Republic are once again authorized, the Civil Aeronautics Institute of Venezuela said in a statement posted to Twitter.
Copa Airlines typically provides service between Venezuela and Panama, while Venezuela's Laser Airlines has operated the Caracas-Santo Domingo route.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Outsourcing cost Mexico 250,000 jobs in December, president says
Mexico's official coronavirus death toll rises to 126,851
Bournemouth asks Twitter to act on racist abuse of Stanislas
Health News Roundup: U.S. may cut some Moderna vaccine doses in half to speed rollout, official says; Mexico reports 5,211 new coronavirus cases, 362 more deaths and more
Mexico reports 5,211 new coronavirus cases, 362 more deaths