Deliveroo appoints Next CEO Simon Wolfson as a non-exec director

Britain's Deliveroo said Simon Wolfson, the long-standing chief executive of retailer Next , had joined its board as a non-executive director, shortly after a new funding round valued the food delivery company at more than $7 billion.

Deliveroo founder and chief executive Will Shu said on Tuesday that Wolfson would bring great knowledge and insight to the board.

