India and European Union EU have held discussions to enhance further cooperation in the field of intellectual property rights IPR, the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday.In the meeting, the Indian side stated about reduced pendency on trademarks and DPIITs continuous efforts to improve the process further.

India and European Union (EU) have held discussions to enhance further cooperation in the field of intellectual property rights (IPR), the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the Indian side stated about reduced pendency on trademarks and DPIIT's continuous efforts to improve the process further. ''Further, there were discussions on plant protection and farmers' rights and their importance for the Indian economy. Representatives from India also briefed on the various enforcement initiatives being taken by the government so as to ensure the right of the owners are respected,'' it said.

Representatives from the EU provided an update on a recent directive on Copyright in the digital market, keeping in pace with the changing demands of the industry.

-----------------Shipment of vegetables flagged off to Sharjah from Varanasi airport * The commerce and industry ministry on Tuesday said a shipment of vegetables, including green peas and brinjal was flagged off to Sharjah from Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport, Varanasi. ''This consignment contained about 1,000 kg of cargo including vegetables such as Green Pea, and RamnagarBhanta (round green brinjal),'' it said.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh is a landlocked area, and the nearest seaports are over a thousand kilometers away, it said adding in such scenario, an option of export through the airport is an important opportunity for the Farmer Producer Organization (FPOs) and exporters in this region.

----------------- BeyondSkool raises seed funding of USD 2 mn from Tomorrow Capital* Live online upskilling academy BeyondSkool on Tuesday said it has raised seed funding of USD 2 million from Tomorrow Capital, an early-stage strategic investment fund focussed on helping initial-stage businesses with capital, access to blue-chip talent, industry networks and other resources.

BeyondSkool plans to utilise the funds raised for expanding its product offering, maximising technology integration for enhanced learning, and scaling up business operations, the company said in a statement. Further, the platform will also look to create high impact marketing, expand its team across verticals and build a state-of-the-art 'LIVE Online Learning' platform.

