Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesian leader promises compensation for plane crash

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:31 IST
Indonesian leader promises compensation for plane crash

Indonesia's leader on Wednesday assured relatives of 62 people killed in a Sriwijaya Air plane crash that they will be compensated.

President Joko Widodo visited the command centre at Jakarta's international container terminal where tons of plane debris hauled by divers from seafloor were collected for an investigation into what caused the Boeing 737-500 to nosedive into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on January 9.

He also witnessed the first three relatives of the victims receiving money from the compensation fund.

Sriwijaya Air offered relatives an insurance payout of 1.25 billion rupiah ($89,100), in line with the Indonesian law that stipulates compensation must be offered within 60 days of a crash. In addition, state-owned insurance company Jasa Raharja has provided 50 million rupiah ($3,560) to each family of the victims.

“I assure you that all compensation will be completed immediately for all victims,” Widodo said.

A search is still ongoing for the crucial memory unit of the cockpit voice recorder.

The device apparently broke loose from its exterior and officials have said the underwater locator beacons attached to both crash-proof black boxes became dislodged due to the impact.

The flight data recorded was recovered three days after the crash.

The 26-year-old Boeing had been out of service for almost nine months last year because of flight cutbacks caused by the pandemic.

Indonesia's aviation industry grew quickly after the nation's economy was opened following the fall of dictator Suharto in the late 1990s. Safety concerns led the United States and the European Union to ban Indonesian carriers for years, but the bans have since been lifted due to better compliance with international aviation standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

We were outplayed by India: Warner

Star opener David Warner on Wednesday admitted that Australia were outplayed by India during their 1-2 Test series loss and credited the visitors for achieving the stupendous feat.A battered and bruised India on Tuesday claimed a three wick...

IPL team Rajasthan Royals releases captain Steve Smith from squad after the Australian's contract expired.

IPL team Rajasthan Royals releases captain Steve Smith from squad after the Australians contract expired....

SC Collegium approves appointment of four Additional Judges of Ktk HC as Permanent Judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of four Additional Judges of Karnataka High Court as Permanent Judges. The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde in a meeting held on December 16, 2020 approved the...

Nat Geo India announces new programming 'Spotlight', to showcase wide array of documentaries

National Geographic India on Wednesday unveiled its brand new programming Spotlight, presenting documentaries from all over the world and from celebrated Hollywood names such as Ron Howard, James Cameron and Leonardo DiCaprio.The programmin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021