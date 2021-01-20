Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines should consider developing industry transformation maps: ADB study

The finding is one of seven key recommendations emerging from ADB’s study Reaping the Benefits of Industry 4.0 Through Skills Development in The Philippines. 

ADB | Manila | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:13 IST
Philippines should consider developing industry transformation maps: ADB study
The study examines the IT business process outsourcing (IT-BPO) sector and electronics manufacturing industries in the Philippines, which are both important for growth, employment, international competitiveness, and 4IR.   Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines should consider developing industry transformation maps in key sectors to enable the transition to the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) with adequate investment in skills development for new and repositioned jobs, according to a new study by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The finding is one of seven key recommendations emerging from ADB's study Reaping the Benefits of Industry 4.0 Through Skills Development in The Philippines. It is part of a four-country study of ASEAN nations that also includes Cambodia, Indonesia, and Viet Nam.

The study examines the IT business process outsourcing (IT-BPO) sector and electronics manufacturing industries in the Philippines, which are both important for growth, employment, international competitiveness, and 4IR.

Firms in the Philippines are showing good progress in implementing 4IR preparedness, with at least half of the employers surveyed having adopted 4IR technologies into their operations. Among employers surveyed in the IT-BPO and electronics industries, 63% and 55%, respectively, expect to see productivity improvements of more than 25% by 2025 from the adoption of 4IR technologies.

The study finds that while 4IR technologies will eliminate around a quarter of jobs in both the IT-BPO and electronics manufacturing industries, these would be more than offset by new jobs resulting from a net increase in labour demand in both sectors. Automation will disproportionately impact men in IT-BPO and women in the electronics manufacturing industry.

"To support those at higher risk of job displacement, we must look at new approaches to strengthen inclusion and social protection in the context of 4IR, to ensure that no one is left behind in the new economy," said ADB Philippines Country Director Kelly Bird.

The study calls for the Philippines to develop dedicated 4IR technical and vocational education and training programs. Flexible and modular skills certification programs that recognize skills attainment outside traditional education channels are also important. Against a backdrop of rapidly evolving technology, the study also recommends speeding up the pace at which the country's education system can incorporate curriculum changes to meet industry needs.

In the electronics manufacturing industry, the study recommends supporting 4IR knowledge transfer from large multinational companies to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises; addressing the potentially disproportionate impact of technological disruption on women; and developing a standardized set of 4IR skills requirements and training quality standards.

According to the study, 15% of training institutions reported using virtual platforms for training in the Philippines. 26% of surveyed training institutions reported using augmented reality and virtual reality tools—the highest proportion among the four surveyed countries (10% in Cambodia, 15% in Indonesia, and 18% in Viet Nam).

The study found a mismatch in perceptions between training institutions and employers in the preparedness of graduates to work. While 90% of training institutions surveyed reported that graduates were adequately prepared for entry-level positions, only 58% of IT-BPO and 56% of electronics industry employers agreed.

"As 4IR technologies spread rapidly, extensive investments in digital skills will improve the chances of the young and old to access higher-quality jobs and lower the risk of job losses," said ADB Principal Education Specialist Shanti Jagannathan. "Now is the time to rethink the delivery of skills using virtual platforms and mobile technologies, and to develop agile training institutions with courses and credentials that match market needs."

While the coronavirus disease pandemic is accelerating digital transformation, the study finds that companies deploying 4IR technologies are likely to recover faster from the disruptions caused by the pandemic and be more resilient in the future.

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Building collapses in central Madrid explosion, one missing

One person was missing after a building belonging to the church collapsed in a central Madrid explosion, Telemadrid broadcaster said on Wednesday. The priests who live on the fifth and sixth floors are fine. We are trying to locate a volunt...

‘Complex’ emergency unfolding in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado, warn UN agencies

According to the agencies, growing insecurity and poor infrastructure are making it increasingly difficulty to reach families completely reliant on humanitarian assistance, amid fears that imminent rains and threat of cyclones could furth...

Court-appointed panel was not conferred with any adjudicatory powers: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that the purpose of constituting a four-member committee was to listen to the grievances of the parties impacted by three farm laws and it has not given any adjudicatory powers to the panel. A bench ...

Shun ad hoc approach, replace it with forward-looking process for city planning, says Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday underlined the need to shun ad hoc approach for city planning and called for replacing it with a long-term and forward-looking process to create liveable cities.Virtually releasing A textbook of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021