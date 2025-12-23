Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Cyber Offences: Hefty Penalties and Preventive Measures

Uttar Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced that cyber offences in the state, particularly obscene and offensive content on social media, could lead to penalties of up to Rs one crore and imprisonment up to seven years. A robust mechanism is in place to address such cases swiftly.

During a legislative session, Khanna responded to concerns about inconsistency in handling cyber offences. Reports from district superintendents and station house officers are swiftly processed by the cyber wing, ensuring timely removal of objectionable content, even when hosted on foreign servers.

The Minister highlighted efforts in educating the public about cyber laws, with over 65,000 awareness camps organized across Uttar Pradesh. With cybercrime units now established in every district, the state aims to tackle not only enforcement but also prevention and awareness to combat misinformation and abusive language online.

