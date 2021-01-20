Viet Nam needs to develop TVET programs to enable transition to 4IR: ADB study

Viet Nam needs to develop dedicated technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programs to enable its transition to the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), increasing worker productivity and the country's competitiveness, says a new study by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Reaping the Benefits of Industry 4.0 Through Skills Development in Viet Nam examines the logistics and agro-processing industries in Viet Nam which are both important for growth, employment, international competitiveness, and 4IR. It finds that 4IR technologies will eliminate between a quarter and a third of jobs in these industries, but these would be more than offset by new labour demand, which could lead to positive job gains in both sectors.

"While applications of 4IR technologies will help the country move up the value chain in products and services, Viet Nam should consider new approaches to ensure inclusion and social protection for entry-level workers, especially those at risk of job displacement, and those who need upskilling," said ADB Country Director for Viet Nam Andrew Jeffries. "Adequate and timely investments in skills development can help the country not only to harness the potential of 4IR to increase productivity but also ensure the 4IR will benefit workers at large."

Because of the impact of COVID-19 on supply and value chains, Viet Nam's agro-processing industry will need to adjust to shifting consumer behaviour. While logistics should see a post-pandemic upswing due to the growth of e-commerce and the changing nature of retail, both agro-processing and logistics will have to embrace digital supply chains and launch digital initiatives—making the need to upskill and reskill even more urgent.

The study is part of a four-country report of ASEAN nations that also includes Cambodia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

While 68% of training institutions in Viet Nam reported feeling well-equipped for 4IR, this was lower than Cambodia (73%), the Philippines (81%), and Indonesia (95%). There is also a mismatch in perceptions between training institutions and employers in the preparedness of graduates to work. Only 4% of training institutions in Viet Nam reported using online training platforms while 18% reported using augmented reality and virtual reality tools for training.

"As 4IR technologies spread rapidly, extensive investments in digital skills will improve the chances of the young and old to access higher-quality jobs and lower the risk of job losses," said ADB Principal Education Specialist Shanti Jagannathan. "Now is the time to rethink the delivery of skills using virtual platforms and mobile technologies, and to develop agile training institutions with courses and credentials that match labour market needs."