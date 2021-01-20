Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar rises as growth worries weigh on euro

The dollar edged higher against the euro on Wednesday as the risk of extended lockdowns in Europe to combat the spread of COVID-19 and worries about the pace the rollout of vaccines weighed on the common currency.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:04 IST
FOREX-Dollar rises as growth worries weigh on euro
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar edged higher against the euro on Wednesday as the risk of extended lockdowns in Europe to combat the spread of COVID-19 and worries about the pace the rollout of vaccines weighed on the common currency. European countries are struggling to contain the contagion of the coronavirus amid worries that a new variant of the virus could lead to more stringent lockdowns and more economic pain.

Investors are also fretting about the slower pace of the rollout of vaccines relative to the United States and Britain may hobble economic recovery in the region. Germany's most populous state, North-Rhine Westphalia, said on Wednesday it would delay the opening of new vaccination centres to Feb. 8 due to a temporary slowdown of deliveries of vaccines from Pfizer PFE.N and its German partner Biotech .

"The euro slipped as the risk of longer lockdowns in Europe kept alive the threat of a double-dip recession," Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions, in Washington, said in a note. The dollar was 0.2% higher against the euro, ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, which, after the broad easing of monetary policy last month, is unlikely to produce any major change.

Investors' appetite for riskier currencies was generally firm ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as U.S. president at noon (1700 GMT) in Washington. "The new administration is expected to push an agenda of stronger stimulus of nearly $2 trillion in a bid to put the recovery on a better path," Manimbo said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen urged lawmakers at her confirmation hearing to "act big" on stimulus spending and said she believes in market-determined exchange rates, without expressing a view on the dollar's direction. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar was 0.79% higher on the day, while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.69%.

While the dollar has perked up in recent weeks on the back of a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, investors still expect the currency to weaken. Positioning data shows investors are overwhelmingly short dollars as they figure that budget and current account deficits will weigh on the greenback.

A combination of heightened risk appetite in global markets and UK-specific optimism lifted the pound on Wednesday, as it strengthened to its highest in nearly three years against the dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AfDB and EIB sign joint action plan to fast-track development in Africa

The African Development Bank AfDB and the European Investment Bank EIB today signed a joint partnership action plan highlighting their strengthened cooperation and mutual development priorities and a strong shared emphasis on boosting publi...

CO-WIN glitches continue to affect Mumbai inoculation drive

On the third day of COVID-19inoculation drive in the city, the civic body managed toadminister vaccines to just 52 per cent of the targeted 3,300healthcare workers on Wednesday due to glitches in Co-WINsoftware application, officials said, ...

Sterling yields gains after hitting three-year highs versus dollar

A combination of heightened risk appetite in global markets and UK-specific optimism lifted the pound to its highest since 2018 against the dollar on Wednesday, but it ended the European session flat after giving up its early gains.The doll...

Dutch KLM halts long-haul flights due to new COVID-19 rule

KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, will halt all its 270 weekly long-haul flights to the Netherlands from Friday after new COVID-19 rules were imposed by the Dutch government, a spokeswoman for the airline said.Among a series of n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021