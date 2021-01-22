UK says post-Brexit paperwork will be fine once businesses adjust

New paperwork required to export goods out of Britain to the European Union will be fine once businesses have adapted to the new requirements, environment minister George Eustice said on Friday when asked about delays at the border.

"There is a familiarisation cost there, but once people get used to it, I think it will work fine," he told Times Radio. "The bigger businesses are already coping with his paperwork."

