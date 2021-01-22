Left Menu
Power demand at all-time high of 187.3 GW: Power Minister R K Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 14:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter @RajKSinghIndia)

Power demand touched an all-time high of 187.3 GW on Friday, highlighting the growing strength of the economy, Power Minister R K Singh said.

''A fresh record has been created in Power Demand breaching the previous record of 1,85,820 MW which was created on January 20, 2021. Today the power demand touched 1,87,300 MW at 10:28 am. This again underscores the growing strength of our economy,'' Singh said in a tweet.

On December 30 last year, all-India power demand had touched 182.89 GW.

According to data from the power ministry, the peak power demand met (the highest supply in a day) during January last year stood at 170.97 GW.

The rising power demand shows revival in economic activities leading to higher commercial and industrial demand, which was affected due to the pandemic.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Power demand started declining from April as economic activities were disrupted due to COVID-19. The pandemic affected power demand for five months in a row from April to August 2020.

The demand recovered from September onwards. Peak power demand met grew at 1.7 per cent in September, 3.4 per cent in October, 3.5 per cent in November and 7.3 per cent in December.

