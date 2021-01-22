Chinese made wood moldings, millwork harm U.S. industry -U.S. ITC

Chinese made wood moldings, millwork harm U.S. industry -U.S. ITCReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:26 IST
The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday said it had determined that wood moldings and other millwork from China harm the U.S. wood product industry.
The U.S. Department of Commerce has been investigating anti-dumping and countervailing duty issues over the wood products.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- The U.S. Department of Commerce
- U.S.