Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asset quality stress touches 'peak', GNPAs may rise after SC order: Yes Bank

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 11:32 IST
Asset quality stress touches 'peak', GNPAs may rise after SC order: Yes Bank

Yes Bank has reached the ''peak'' of asset quality stress after reporting heightened challenges in the December quarter earnings, even though there can be a jump in the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio in the March quarter, a top official has said.

The GNPA ratio may shoot up to touch 20 per cent of the overall assets once the Supreme Court order on bad asset recognition comes in, the official said.

In the results released over the weekend, the bank reported a GNPA ratio of 15.36 per cent, but admitted that if one were to include the standstill NPAs (ones which were not recognised due to SC order) and the restructured assets, the overall stressed assets would be higher.

''The stress we saw is a peak and there are many positives on the asset quality like collections being improving, cheque bounce rates coming down to industry averages and the recoveries being high,'' its managing director and chief executive Prashant Kumar told PTI.

The bank had said that a total of over Rs 18,551 crore of its Rs 1.69 lakh crore of advances were in some stress as of December 31, 2020. The standstill accounts included Rs 8,322 crore, advances overdue for between 61-90 days were at Rs 6,537 crore and other COVID-related restructured loans were at Rs 3,692 crore. Of the Rs 18,551 crore, restructuring has been invoked in Rs 8,062 crore, it said. Kumar said many accounts pay up as the 90-day deadline approaches, while many accounts are companies with strong fundamentals which are experiencing difficulties because of the pandemic. ''We get two years to deal with the restructured advances, while for the remaining Rs 10,000 crore, we are confident of resolving in 12 to 18 months,'' he said, reiterating that the stress is at its peak. In the interim, existing bankers will have to support the stressed accounts with new credit if it is required to get the business going, he said.

He said the SC order on loan recognition, which is widely expected to come during the ongoing quarter, may result in the GNPA ratio number shooting up to 19.5 or may be 20 per cent as well. It can be noted that the SC has disallowed banks from recognizing NPAs from August 31, when the 6-month moratorium on loan repayments ended.

Apart from increasing the NPA ratios, there will also be a write-back of up to Rs 800 crore in income already recognised as interest in the preceding quarters, he said.

On the recovery front, he exuded confidence of getting back over Rs 2,000 crore from borrowers in the fourth quarter and some part of it may get spilled over to the next quarter as borrowers mount challenges.

The bank does not have a lot to look forward to from the DHFL resolution, Kumar said, pointing out that its entire Rs 1,000 crore exposure to the mortgage financier to be taken over by Piramal Finance as part of a banks-led resolution is ''unsecured''.

He said the secured lenders are getting around 35 per cent of their loans spread over six years and unsecured ones like itself will have to wait for what the committee of creditors (CoC) decides.

Its request to start an asset reconstruction company (ARC) to take care of its sour assets along with equity partners is yet to be cleared by the RBI, he said, adding that the total quantum of loans which will be transferred to the company now stand at Rs 50,000 crore.

The bank’s efforts at cost saving through interventions like optimising real estate will bear full fruit in FY22, Kumar said, adding that it is an ongoing exercise. It will reduce the number of workstations by a third at its main offices in Mumbai and Gurgaon alone as it starts the ''hot desk'' system, wherein employees will work from home, he said.

It is targeting to keep the cost to income ratio in the 40-45 per cent level in FY22 as against the 43 per cent level achieved in Q3FY21, he said.

In the backdrop of an assurance of retaining all the employees who were part of the lender before its bailout last March ending, Kumar said none of the employee will be axed after the deadline as well.

He pointed out that it added over 300 employees during the October-December period itself and has no plans to reduce staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TMC, BJP busy in 'ego battles'; Cong-Left to fight for Bengal's identity: Jitin Prasada

Alleging that the TMC and the BJP are busy in ego battles, Congress West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada on Sunday said the Congress-Left alliance for the upcoming assembly polls presents to the people an alternative that is committed to bre...

China rescues nine miners after 14 days trapped underground - CCTV

Chinese rescuers pulled nine gold miners to safety on Sunday, 14 days after they were trapped by an underground explosion, state broadcaster CCTV reported, with at least two others still believed to be alive in the mine. Footage showed the ...

UP becomes first state to have 2 airstrips on expressways for landing, take-off of fighter planes

With the completion of the construction of the 3,300-metre-long airstrip near Kurebhar on Purvanchal Expressway, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country with two airstrips on expressways to facilitate emergency landing and t...

Pakistan to launch 5G internet network in 2022-23: Report

Pakistan is planning to roll out the most advanced 5G internet in 2022-23 which will accelerate the download speed 10 times to one gigabit per second Gbps and widen economic activities in the country, a media report said on Sunday.Pakistan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021