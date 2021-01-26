Weekly UK-EU freight volumes down 38%, Sixfold truck data shows

Freight volumes moving between the United Kingdom and the European Union were down 38% in the third week of January compared with the same week a year ago, according to real-time truck movement data from Sixfold.

Stockpiling, problems adapting to the post-Brexit customs border and the COVID hit to the economy have all reduced the flow of goods moving between Britain and the EU in January although it is starting to stabilise.

