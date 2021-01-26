Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon's growth continues in 2021, more jobs to Boston

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:41 IST
Amazon's growth continues in 2021, more jobs to Boston
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon's 2020 hiring spree does not appear to be slowing in the new year with the company announcing 3,000 new jobs in Boston in coming years.

The hires announced Tuesday will double the workforce in Amazon's Boston tech hub, with new jobs spread across Alexa, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Robotics, and Amazon Pharmacy.

A number of companies that have allowed people to better maintain social distancing during the global pandemic have experienced explosive growth over the past year, and Amazon is at the top of that list.

In its most recent quarter which ended in September, Amazon hired more than 250,000 permanent full-time and part-time workers, Chief Financial Officer President Brian Olsavsky said during an conference call with industry analysts.

In October, the start of this quarter, it hired another 100,000.

Amazon now has more than a million employees, 800,000 of them in the United States.

When the company reports fourth quarter financial numbers next month, it expects sales will have spiked as much as 38%, possibly reaching $121 billion during the three month period.

The jobs announced Tuesday in Boston include technology positions in software development, artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as new jobs in product management, human relations, finance, and other areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AP sources: Joe Biden to pause oil drilling on public lands

President Joe Biden is set to announce a wide-ranging moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands, as his administration moves quickly to reverse Trump administration policies on energy and the environment and address climate change...

Police register case against NRK for posting obscene comments against BJP leader's daughter

A case was registered againsta Non-Resident Keralite NRK on Tuesdayfor allegedlypostingobscene comments against the daughter of BJP Keralapresident K Surendran on social media recently, police said.Kozhikode Rural SP Dr Sreenivas told PTI o...

Farmers' tractor parade was not only of tractors

Horses, e-rickshaws, autorickshaws, cycles, motorcycles, cars, buses, trucks and even excavators The grand tractor parade, a show of strength by farmers on Republic Day, exhibited a battery of vehicles and modes of transport.Nihal Singh, wh...

Sikkim Guv lauds govt for maintaining COVID safety while ensuring economic stability

The 72nd Republic Day wascelebrated across Sikkim on Tuesday with strict adherence tosocial distancing norms.Hoisting the Tricolour at Paljor Stadium here,Governor Ganga Prasad lauded the Sikkim government formaintaining the balance of prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021