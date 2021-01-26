Left Menu
Development News Edition

UniCredit set to appoint former UBS banker Andrea Orcel as CEO - source

Orcel, 57, quit Merrill Lynch to join Swiss bank UBS , where he was in charge of investment banking until 2018. He then left UBS to take the helm at Spanish lender Santander but it withdrew its offer, leaving Orcel unemployed and prompting him to file a 112 million euro ($136 million) lawsuit against the bank.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 21:44 IST
UniCredit set to appoint former UBS banker Andrea Orcel as CEO - source

Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit is set to appoint Andrea Orcel, one of Europe's best known investment bankers, as its new chief executive, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

UniCredit has been looking for a new chief executive ever since Jean Pierre Mustier said on Nov. 30 he would step down by April at the latest after clashing with the bank's board over its strategy. Orcel's expected appointment comes at a crucial time for UniCredit, which has been in talks with the Italian government over a possible acquisition of state-owned Monte dei Paschi .

When he was at Merrill Lynch, Orcel advised Monte dei Paschi on its 9 billion euro acquisition of Banca Antonveneta, a costly deal that stretched the Tuscan bank's finances on the eve of the global financial crisis and contributed to its demise. Orcel, 57, quit Merrill Lynch to join Swiss bank UBS , where he was in charge of investment banking until 2018.

He then left UBS to take the helm at Spanish lender Santander but it withdrew its offer, leaving Orcel unemployed and prompting him to file a 112 million euro ($136 million) lawsuit against the bank. Orcel emerged as a strong contender for the UniCredit job thanks to backing from the bank's international investors and a group of local shareholders led by eyewear magnate Leonardo Del Vecchio.

People familiar with the search process, however, had said Orcel's background in investment banking, like Mustier's, had raised doubts, as had his lawsuit against Santander. ($1 = 0.8219 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Iran sentences Iranian-American to prison on spying charges

An Iranian-American has been sentenced by Iran to 10 years in prison on spying charges, despite his family alleging he never had a trial or an opportunity to defend himself, becoming the latest dual national held in the country amid tension...

Israeli troops kill Palestinian attack suspect in West Bank

Israeli troops on Tuesday shot and killed a Palestinian suspected of trying to attack soldiers at a West Bank intersection, the military said. The Israeli army said the incident occurred near near the Israeli settlement of Ariel in the occu...

Earnings lifts European shares, German DAX outperforms

European stocks rose on Tuesday as strong earnings from wealth manager UBS and auto parts maker Autoliv added to a string of upbeat corporate updates, while the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global growth in 2021.The p...

Ireland introduces hotel quarantine for arrivals from Brazil, SAfrica

Ireland is to introduce a 14-day quarantine in hotels for all people arriving from Brazil and South Africa, and for anyone arriving without evidence of a negative coronavirus test, the government said on Tuesday. Visa-free travel from both ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021