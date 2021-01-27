Left Menu

France could see losses of up to 6% on state-guaranteed COVID loans - central bank

The finance ministry and the central bank both estimate that collectively French companies will need about 20 billion euros in fresh equity after the crisis. In the coming weeks the finance ministry aims to present plans for new state-guaranteed subordinate loans offered through banks that would not count as debt on firms' balance sheets.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:31 IST
France could see losses of up to 6% on state-guaranteed COVID loans - central bank
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

France could see losses of up to 6% on state-guaranteed loans to companies to help them through the coronavirus crisis, the head of France's central bank said on Wednesday. Banks have lent more than 130 billion euros ($158 billion), guaranteed by the French government, since the crisis broke out last year, more than in any other European country.

That has pushed French companies' debt burdens to record levels, although the central bank points out that many firms have held onto the funds as a precaution rather than spend it. "For our current estimate (of losses), I'm going to give a range of 4.5% and 6% of the total state-guaranteed loans that could see losses," Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told the Senate's finance committee. The state would bear 90% of the losses, and banks 10%, he added.

The surge of French corporate debt has raised concerns among business leaders, the finance ministry, and the central bank that French firms will emerge from the crisis with seriously strained balance sheets and unable to make investments for future growth. The finance ministry and the central bank both estimate that collectively French companies will need about 20 billion euros in fresh equity after the crisis.

In the coming weeks, the finance ministry aims to present plans for new state-guaranteed subordinate loans offered through banks that would not count as debt on firms' balance sheets. Villeroy said the scheme needed to be set up quickly, but it was also important to have other plans to support firms' balance sheets and involve asset managers and insurers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures fall with earnings underway, eyes on Fed

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday as a busy week of earnings gained momentum, with upbeat results from Microsoft cushioning the fall in Nasdaq futures ahead of the Federal Reserves policy statement later in the day.Microsoft Cor...

UK plans tough new border measures to combat coronavirus

Britain will announce new tougher border measures on Wednesday to stop new variants of COVID-19 getting into the country, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said as he promised to deliver a roadmap out of lockdowns that have shuttered much of the...

Investors' wealth plunge over Rs 8 lakh cr in four days

Investors wealth eroded by more than Rs 8 lakh crore in four consecutive sessions of stock market loss.Recordings its fourth straight session of loss on Wednesday, the Sensex tumbled 937.66 points or 1.94 per cent to close at 47,409.93. In ...

Tennis-Murray enters Italian challenger event after Australian Open withdrawal

Former world number one Andy Murray will compete in a challenger tournament in Biella next month following his Australian Open withdrawal, the Italian Tennis Federation confirmed on Wednesday. Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray was forced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021