SABC to consider govt's proposals on retrenchment process

The meetings formed part of the Ministers’ ongoing efforts to assist the Unions and the SABC reach an amicable end to the deadlock over retrenchments at the public broadcaster. 

27-01-2021
The SABC board has requested to be afforded time to look at the proposals in their next board meeting which will be held on Friday.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Government has provided the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board with a number of alternatives to consider in relation to its retrenchment process.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, together with the Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, held respective meetings with organised labour, the SABC board as well as its executives on Tuesday and this past weekend to find an amicable resolution to the current industrial relations impasse at the broadcaster.

During these meetings, the Ministers emphasised that it was in the interest of the affected employees and the nation at large, that the parties find a win-win solution.

"We were encouraged by the attitude and the spirit of the meetings with the SABC board and its executive management, and earlier with the unions. We have noted signs of progress and goodwill among the parties at the negotiating table," said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Both Ministers maintain that all available avenues and opportunities must be explored in order to mitigate the impact on workers, given the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SABC board has requested to be afforded time to look at the proposals in their next board meeting which will be held on Friday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

