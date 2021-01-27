Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Britain clears Boeing 737 MAX for return to service

EASA said the MAX was safe to return to service earlier on Wednesday, with the CAA following suit.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:58 IST
UPDATE 1-Britain clears Boeing 737 MAX for return to service

Boeing's 737 MAX plane received clearance to resume flying in Britain on Wednesday, after the UK regulator followed the EU's air safety watchdog in approving the jet.

Regulators across the world have been assessing changes made to the MAX and its anti-stall software, after the plane was grounded in March 2019 following two crashes which killed a total of 346 people. Britain's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) lifted the ban on the MAX, making its first significant aviation safety decision since formally leaving the European Union and the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), on Dec. 31.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we would not have allowed a return to service for UK operators, or lifted the ban on the aircraft operating in UK airspace, unless we were satisfied that the aircraft type is airworthy and can be operated safely," said CAA chief executive Richard Moriarty. EASA said the MAX was safe to return to service earlier on Wednesday, with the CAA following suit. The United States lifted its ban in November, followed by Brazil and Canada.

Most of the work done on the MAX was completed last year while Britain was still part of EASA and the CAA said it worked alongside EASA on the process. UK airlines will be able to operate passenger flights with the MAX subject to close oversight, said the CAA, including new pilot training, adding it was in close contact with travel group TUI, the only UK operator of the aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Czech vaccine drive in chaos as ministry recommends first-dose halt

The Czech Republics coronavirus vaccination drive was in chaos on Wednesday after the Health Ministry called for a two-week halt to new vaccinations amid a supply shortage, only to be rebuked by Prime Minister Andrej Babis and the health mi...

Biden pauses oil and gas leases, cuts subsidies in 'bold' climate steps

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a raft of executive actions to combat climate change, including pausing new oil and gas leases on federal land and cutting fossil fuel subsidies, as he pursues green policies he billed as a boon to th...

Moscow police arrest brother of opposition leader Navalny

Moscow police launched a series of raids Wednesday on apartments and offices of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnys family and associates, arresting his brother. The searched locations included Navalnys apartment, where police ...

UniCredit selects Orcel as Monte dei Paschi searches for saviour

UniCredits board unanimously designated Andrea Orcel as the banks new chief executive on Wednesday, paving the way for his appointment in April while leaving the fate of Italian rival Monte dei Paschi MPS in limbo.Italys Treasury has been s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021