Norway wealth fund earned $123 bln in 2020 despite pandemic

Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, earned a return on investment of 10.9% in 2020, or 1.07 trillion Norwegian crowns ($122.7 billion), it said as it reported full-year results on Thursday. "Despite the pandemic having put its mark on 2020, it has been yet another good year for the fund," Central Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:37 IST
Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, earned a return on investment of 10.9% in 2020, or 1.07 trillion Norwegian crowns ($122.7 billion), it said as it reported full-year results on Thursday. "Despite the pandemic having put its mark on 2020, it has been yet another good year for the fund," Central Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement. The fund is managed by a unit of the central bank.

"However, the high return also reminds us that the market value of the fund might vary a lot going forward," he said.

