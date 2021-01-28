Left Menu

ICICI Home Fin offers up to Rs 1 cr loan for purchases in regularised colonies of Delhi-NCR

The regularisation will help achieve the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY- Housing for All mission, it said.Home loan seekers can avail subsidy of up to Rs 2.67 lakh under the PMAY, a credit-linked subsidy scheme for middle-income groups MIG-I and II and lower-income groups LIG.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:13 IST
ICICI Home Fin offers up to Rs 1 cr loan for purchases in regularised colonies of Delhi-NCR

ICICI Home Finance on Thursday said it has started offering home loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to customers seeking to purchase homes in Delhi-NCR.

The loans can be availed by customers who are seeking to purchase homes in regularised colonies of Delhi-NCR, including Laxmi Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Pitampura, it said in a release.

The offering is in line with the government's regularisation bid to create planned urbanisation, and transform the colonies with modern amenities. The regularisation will help achieve the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)- Housing for All mission, it said.

Home loan seekers can avail subsidy of up to Rs 2.67 lakh under the PMAY, a credit-linked subsidy scheme for middle-income groups (MIG-I and II) and lower-income groups (LIG). The PMAY subsidy can be availed up to March 31, 2021, for customers under the MIG-I and II category; and March 31, 2022 for customers under economically weaker section (EWS) and LIG category.

Under this, salaried as well as self-employed individuals can avail the affordable home loan ranging from Rs 10 lakh to up to Rs 1 crore for a tenure of 20 years, ICICI HFC said.

The company also provides funding for builders who have completed at least 30 per cent of their projects.

''The regularisation of colonies in Delhi-NCR has helped to provide people with easy access to home loans. We at ICICI HFC have aligned our affordable home loans to cater and fund customers interested to purchase such properties,'' Anirudh Kamani, MD & CEO, ICICI Home Finance, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Greek minister says contamination tests show no threat to Lesbos migrants

Lead pollution tests at a temporary migrant camp built on a former army firing range on the island of Lesbos showed no threat to safety, Greeces migration minister said on Thursday, after concerns over toxic waste were raised by rights grou...

Second police officer dies by suicide after US Capitol riots

A second police officer who responded to the capitol riots in Washington on January 6, died by suicide, according to media reports citing the Metropolitan Police Department MPD Chief Robert Contees statement on Wednesday local time. Accordi...

India's rank slips to 86th in corruption perception index 2020

Indias rank has slipped six places to 86th among 180 countries in a corruption perception index CPI in 2020.For 2020, Transparency International TIs corruption perception index was released on Thursday. The index, which ranks 180 countries ...

Mastercard beats profit estimates as customers spend more

Payments processor Mastercard Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, as growth in overall transactions partially offset the impact of a decline in cross-border volumes.Excluding items, Mastercard reported net ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021