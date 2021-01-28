Left Menu

Polish retailers welcome shopping malls' restart

"Entrepreneurs have long stopped thinking about profits, now they are struggling to make up for the gigantic losses they have suffered and continue to suffer from the pandemic," it said in a statement. Niedzielski said that the pandemic situation in Poland has stabilised, but the government has to take into consideration risks related to the high number of infections in other European countries and to new variants of the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:37 IST
Polish retailers welcome shopping malls' restart

Polish retailers have welcomed the government's decision to reopen shopping malls on Feb. 1, saying it will help them survive the pandemic crisis.

Earlier on Thursday, the health minister said shopping centres would reopen on Monday as the number of coronavirus infections has fallen. "We are opening shops in shopping malls, with the sanitary regime maintained," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference. The government would decide on what to do about other curbs in two weeks, he said.

Most shops in malls, as well as hotels and ski resorts, have been closed since the end of December. Only children in the first three years of primary school attend regular lessons. Polish retailers have complained that the shopping mall restrictions unfairly discriminated against clothing and other shops and threatened to sue the state.

The Association of Polish Employers of Trade and Services - whose more than 150 members range from the country's biggest fashion and shoe retailers LPP and CCC to small family-run businesses, said the industry has been "drowning". "Entrepreneurs have long stopped thinking about profits, now they are struggling to make up for the gigantic losses they have suffered and continue to suffer from the pandemic," it said in a statement.

Niedzielski said that the pandemic situation in Poland has stabilised, but the government has to take into consideration risks related to the high number of infections in other European countries and to new variants of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ex Puducherry Congress president A Namassivayam joins BJP

Former Puducherry Congress president A Namassivayam and another party leader E Theeppainthan, who recently resigned as MLA from the assembly, joined the BJP on Thursday, in a boost to the saffron party in the poll-bound union territory. The...

Coal secretary directs officials to expedite rehabilitation process

Coal Secretary Anil Jain onThursday reviewed progress of the rehabilitation projectfor people living in fire and subsisdence-prone areas inJharia and directed officials to implement it on a prioritybasis, a senior mining official said.As pe...

China sharpens language, warns Taiwan that independence 'means war'

China toughened its language towards Taiwan on Thursday, warning after recent stepped up military activities near the island that independence means war and that its armed forces were acting in response to provocation and foreign interferen...

Greek minister says contamination tests show no threat to Lesbos migrants

Lead pollution tests at a temporary migrant camp built on a former army firing range on the island of Lesbos showed no threat to safety, Greeces migration minister said on Thursday, after concerns over toxic waste were raised by rights grou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021