Left Menu

JK Paper shares reverse early losses; close over 1 pc higher

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:12 IST
JK Paper shares reverse early losses; close over 1 pc higher

Shares of JK Paper Ltd on Thursday reversed all its early losses and closed over 1 per cent higher.

The company's stock which opened the day on a lower note and declined 7.36 per cent to Rs 117 during the day on the BSE, later closed at Rs 128.25, up 1.54 per cent.

On the NSE, it closed with a gain of 0.87 per cent at Rs 127.25.

JK Paper Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 51 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 64.59 crore for the December quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 131.85 crore in the year-ago period, JK Paper said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income was down 9.28 per cent to Rs 770.45 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 849.25 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said.

Total expenses of JK Paper, maker of branded copier paper, coated paper and packaging boards, was at Rs 667.45 crore in the period under review as against Rs 660.89 crore a year ago.

The company's performance on a consolidated basis was impacted by a temporary stoppage of production at the Sirpur Paper Mills, a step-down subsidiary, due to unfavourable market conditions, JK Paper said.

The production has since been resumed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NCB arrests three drug peddlers from Navi Mumbai

The Narcotics Control BureauNCB has arrested three drug peddlers after raids in NaviMumbai and seized 336 blots of LSD, 430 gm of ganja and 6 gmof cocaine, an official said on Thursday.Based on specific information, the NCBs Mumbai zonaluni...

Tigray’s children in crisis and beyond reach, after months of conflict: UNICEF

In an alert on Wednesday, the agencys Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said that the very little that was known about the impact of the conflict from only limited partner accounts and UN assessments, was deeply troubling.She added Our co...

PREVIEW-India's budget aiming to revive economy with limited fiscal headroom

Indias ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has promised a game-changing budget to revive the pandemic-hit economy, but a mountain of debt may force the finance minister to make tough choices when she delivers the package on Monday.Nirmala Sit...

Togo will cull pigs amid African Swine Fever outbreak, govt says

Togo will cull pigs in farms across much of the north and ban their transport following infections linked to an outbreak of African Swine Fever ASF, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.The movement of pigs, pork products, breeding equ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021