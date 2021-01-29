Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to go public via direct listing

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to go public via direct listingReuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 01:05 IST
Coinbase Global Inc will list on the stock market via a direct listing instead of a traditional initial public offering (IPO), the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog post on Thursday. (https://bit.ly/3pwsUs7)
Reuters reported in July that Coinbase was exploring going public via a direct listing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
