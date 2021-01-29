Left Menu

London's FTSE 100 set for worst week since October on lockdown worries

The FTSE 100 fell on Friday and was set to record its worst week since October, as stalled vaccine rollouts and lockdowns to curb the spread of contagious new coronavirus strains kept investors from jumping into riskier assets.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:45 IST
London's FTSE 100 set for worst week since October on lockdown worries
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The FTSE 100 fell on Friday and was set to record its worst week since October, as stalled vaccine rollouts and lockdowns to curb the spread of contagious new coronavirus strains kept investors from jumping into riskier assets. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped 0.9%, with energy and mining stocks being top drags for the week, while the mid-cap index fell 0.7%.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca fell 3.6% for the week and was one of the top drags on the blue-chip index on Friday, as a tussle with the European Union on vaccine rollouts continued to weigh on the stock. "Clearly, there have been a few new concerns with the relationship with the European Union on the vaccine in recent days and that hurt the markets. It has also led people to take some profits," said Chris Bailey, a strategist at Raymond James.

The European Union's contract with AstraZeneca for its COVID-19 vaccine contains binding orders, EU Commision Head Ursula von der Leyen said, demanding a plausible explanation from the drugmaker for delivery hold-ups. The benchmark indices were also set to fall for the month, with the mid-cap index on track to record its worst monthly loss since September.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 recorded consistent monthly gains since November, but it has recently lost steam and currently trades at a near six-week low led by worries of elongated economic pain due to a surge in virus cases and lockdowns. Britain will ban direct passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates from Friday, shutting down the world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London, to curb the spread of a new variant of coronavirus.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo gained 0.7% after it confirmed it was in exclusive talks with the administrators of Philip Green's collapsed Arcadia group over the purchase of the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-"Russian roulette" in Europe as needle shortages hamper COVID-19 shots

Laurent Fignon, a geriatric doctor in the south of France, is having to improvise as he gives shots of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech to care home residents and health staff because supplies of the right needles and syringes ...

London's FTSE 100 set for worst week since October on lockdown worries

The FTSE 100 fell on Friday and was set to record its worst week since October, as stalled vaccine rollouts and lockdowns to curb the spread of contagious new coronavirus strains kept investors from jumping into riskier assets. The blue-chi...

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister condemns Tripoli violence

Lebanons caretaker prime minister on Friday condemned overnight violence in the city of Tripoli, where protesters angry over a strict lockdown clashed with security forces and set the municipality building on fire. Thursday was the fourth s...

CBI books 6 former IOB officials, others for misappropriation of funds

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case against six former officials of the Indian Overseas Bank, Vijayawada and Guntur and unknown persons and public servants alleging misappropriation of depositors money. The CBI in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021