UK offers to work with allies to combat "unfair behaviour" by China-backed firms

UK offers to work with allies to combat "unfair behaviour" by China-backed firmsReuters | London | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:38 IST
Britain will offer to work with the European Union, Japan and America to clamp down on what it calls unfair behaviour by Chinese state-owned enterprises, its trade minister Liz Truss will tell the World Economic Forum on Friday.
"We want action on subsidies and state-owned enterprises, which can undermine genuine free trade and have to stop being used unfairly - That means being more consistent in enforcing our current system, and bringing in new rules," Truss will say, according to advance extracts of her speech.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
