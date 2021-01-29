Left Menu

Pak to stop issuing manual visas from next month

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:36 IST
Pak to stop issuing manual visas from next month
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan will stop issuing manual visas in all its embassies from Monday and has asked non-resident Pakistanis and others interested in travelling to the country to apply online for e-visas.

A senior official at the Pakistani embassy in the US said that this change applies to all Pakistani missions in the world and they will stop issuing manual visas from February 1, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The change will affect millions of Pakistanis living in North America and Europe, particularly in the countries that do not allow dual citizenship.

Even in countries like Australia, Britain, Canada and the US, which allow dual citizenship, people prefer to travel on visas stamped on their current passports. Travelling on passports of their country of origin often invokes suspicion, the report said.

"In compliance with the instructions of the government of Pakistan for complete implementation of the E-visa regime, Embassy of Pakistan and its consulates across the United States will stop the issuance of manual visa from Feb 1, 2021," said a notification issued by the Pakistani embassy in the US on Thursday.

The "Visa applicants are, therefore, advised to submit their applications online at Http://Visa.Nadra.Gov.Pk/," it said.

Pakistan stopped issuing manual passports several years ago.

Pakistani embassies also no longer receive applications for national identity cards and other similar documents. All these services are now available online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

I appeal to govt to restore internet services at all agitation sites, else we will protest this as well: Darshan Pal.

I appeal to govt to restore internet services at all agitation sites, else we will protest this as well Darshan Pal....

Maharashtra records 168 more bird deaths

As many as 168 birds, including142 poultry birds, were found dead in Maharashtra on Thursday,said an official from the state animal husbandry department onFriday.Maharashtra has been reporting deaths of variousbirds, including poultry, amid...

Farmers' agitation will spread across country if not resolved soon: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday warned that the farmers agitation will spread across the country if not resolved soon and asserted that the only solution to the issue was to throw the new agri laws in the waste paper basket.Addressin...

Mahindra Logistics Q3 consolidated profit up 17 pc to Rs 18 cr

Mahindra Logistics on Friday reported a 17.42 per cent jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 18.40 crore for the quarter ended December.The logistics arm of the Mahindra Group had clocked a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 15.67 crore du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021