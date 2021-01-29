BEST command control centre inaugurated by Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Friday commissioned through video link the newcommand and control centre of the BMC-run BrihanmumbaiElectric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

The CCC has been set up in the transporter's Wadaladepot and is part of its Intelligent Transport ManagementSystem (ITMS).

Speaking on the occasion, the CM lauded the civic-runundertaking for giving a service true to its name to thepeople of Mumbai, adding that it was taking strong stepstowards modernisation.

He expressed gratitude to the staff of BEST forworking diligently during the coronavirus outbreak andproviding relief to people during the tough period whensuburban locals were not plying.

BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde said the CCCwill have to video walls which will be manned by 16 people,and it will help track operations in real time and giveinformation to commuters.

