Maha: 2 RPF jawans save man about to slip into platform gap

Two Railway Protection Forcejawans saved the life of a 76-year-old man who slipped whiletrying to board a train at Kalyan station, an official said onSaturday.

The incident happened at 8:30pm on Friday when MansoorAhmed was trying to board the Punjab Mail from platform number4, he said.

''He was in danger of slipping into the gap of theplatform as the train moved ahead, but RPF jawans SC Yadav andJitendra Gujar managed to grip him and pull him to safety,'' heinformed.

