Moradabad road accident: PM approves Rs 2 lakh each for next of kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday.

At least 10 people were killed and around a dozen received injuries when a private bus collided with a truck on the Moradabad-Agra Highway on Saturday morning owing to poor visibility due to dense fog.

''PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic road accident in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh,'' the PMO tweeted.

Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured, it said.

The accident took place at around 8 am on the Nanpur-Chandausi stretch of the highway near Manpur village under Kundarki Police Station area.

