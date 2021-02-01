Left Menu

China shares end higher on January factory activity

China shares closed higher on Monday, rebounding from the previous week's fall, after growing factory activity in January showed a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy, although domestic lockdowns hit the pace of growth. ** China's factory activity grew in January, in line with an ongoing economic recovery, but at the slowest pace in five months after new coronavirus infections prompted lockdowns.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:07 IST
China shares end higher on January factory activity
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China shares closed higher on Monday, rebounding from the previous week's fall, after growing factory activity in January showed a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy, although domestic lockdowns hit the pace of growth. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.64% at 3,505.28. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.23% after falling more than 3.9% last week, with its financial sector sub-index 1.25% higher and the real estate index up 0.89%. ** The healthcare sub-index, which lost nearly 7% between last Monday and Friday, jumped 2.24%. ** The Shenzhen index gained 1.18% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 0.995%. ** China's factory activity grew in January, in line with an ongoing economic recovery, but at the slowest pace in five months after new coronavirus infections prompted lockdowns. ** Domestic liquidity conditions remained tight on Monday, as the central bank refrained from making large fund injections ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holidays. ** Recent tightness has prompted speculation of a shift to a tighter monetary policy stance, raising the heat on corporate issuers facing a mountain of maturing debt. ** Companies engaged in silver mining and trade jumped as the price of the precious metal rallied. Shengda Resources Co Ltd , Yintai Gold Co Ltd, Henan Yuguang Gold & Lead Co Ltd and Inner Mongolia Xingye Mining Co Ltd gained between 8% and 10%. ** Shares in listed companies linked to China's HNA Group slumped after the conglomerate disclosed that its creditors had applied for its bankruptcy and that nearly $10 billion had been embezzled by shareholders of its three units. ** Hainan Airlines dropped 9.8% and HNA Innovation fell 4.97%. ** At 07:05 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.46 per U.S. dollar, 0.47% weaker than the previous close of 6.43.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China shares end higher on January factory activity

China shares closed higher on Monday, rebounding from the previous weeks fall, after growing factory activity in January showed a continued recovery in the worlds second-largest economy, although domestic lockdowns hit the pace of growth. ...

Govt committed to farmers' welfare, MSP system strengthened, sharp increase in payment to farmers: FM

Stressed that the government is committed to farmers welfare, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the MSP regime has undergone a sea change to assure price at least 1.5 times of production cost with sharp increase in procurem...

Govt to borrow about Rs 12 lakh cr in FY22: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government will borrow about Rs 12 lakh crore in 2021-22.Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she said expenditure for the next fiscal year has been pegged at Rs 34.83 lakh crore, w...

Bangladesh expects Myanmar to keep Rohingya repatriation commitments despite coup

Bangladesh called for peace and stability in Myanmar after a military coup on Monday, and said it hoped its neighbour make genuine efforts to move forward the stalled process of voluntary repatriation of Rohingya Muslim refugees. Mainly-Mus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021