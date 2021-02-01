UK mortgage approvals close to 13-year high in Dec - BoE

Left Menu

British mortgage approvals slipped back slightly in December but remained close to a 13 year-high while consumer borrowing fell by the most on record, Bank of England data showed on Monday. By contrast, unsecured lending to consumers was 7.5% lower than in December 2019, the biggest decline since monthly records began in 1994.

British mortgage approvals slipped back slightly in December but remained close to a 13 year-high while consumer borrowing fell by the most on record, Bank of England data showed on Monday. British lenders approved 103,381 mortgages in December, down about 2,000 from November and a bit lower than a median forecast of 105,000 in a Reuters poll of economists.

Britain's housing market rebounded strongly after the first coronavirus lockdown in the spring of 2020, helped by a cut in a tax on property purchases which is due to expire at the end of next month. By contrast, unsecured lending to consumers was 7.5% lower than in December 2019, the biggest decline since monthly records began in 1994.

