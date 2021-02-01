Left Menu

Euro zone inflation less than meets the eye in lockdowns - ECB

The ECB study found this delayed reaction might be due to factors such as disrupted supply, an initial reluctance to offer rebates and the difficulty of guessing the price of goods that were no longer for sale, such as packaged holidays. "Recent evidence on the impact of the initial lockdowns suggests that the associated supply effects have exerted upward pressure on inflation to some extent," authors Derry O’Brien, Clémence Dumoncel and Eduardo Gonçalves said.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:18 IST
Euro zone inflation less than meets the eye in lockdowns - ECB
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Inflation in the eurozone was likely kept higher by temporary factors during the lockdowns last year as some goods became hard to come by and hesitant entrepreneurs put off cutting prices, a European Central Bank study showed on Monday. The authors concluded that it was important for ECB policymakers to filter out these and other factors related to the supply of goods and services to focus on how the pandemic was depressing demand, underpinning the need for stimulus.

Eurozone inflation slowed sharply in March but prices only began falling in August. They remained negative through the end of the year before likely rebounding in January as some tax cuts expired. The ECB study found this delayed reaction might be due to factors such as disrupted supply, an initial reluctance to offer rebates, and the difficulty of guessing the price of goods that were no longer for sale, such as packaged holidays.

"Recent evidence on the impact of the initial lockdowns suggests that the associated supply effects have exerted upward pressure on inflation to some extent," authors Derry O'Brien, Clémence Dumoncel, and Eduardo Gonçalves said. "Lockdowns also presented price collection difficulties for statisticians." For example, web scraping data showed that fewer goods than usual were available online and even fewer were discounted in Germany and Italy for part of the spring.

There was also "some evidence" that entrepreneurs postponed rebates until the outlook became clearer, either because their business was disrupted or because their clients were shut and could not easily be enticed by discounts. Finally, statisticians had to put a price tag once some goods had been taken off the market, such as airfare, accommodation, and entertainment.

"For monetary policy, it is important to identify and look beyond any supply-side effects in order to gain a clearer picture of the disinflationary demand effects that inevitably come with income losses and uncertainty," authors Derry O'Brien, Clémence Dumoncel, and Eduardo Gonçalves said. "Moreover, recent research also raised the possibility that supply effects could morph into larger negative demand effects," they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Splendid isolation: Hungarian family outsails COVID nightmare on the sea

While the world was grappling with the pandemic, a Hungarian family of four decided last summer to fulfil their dream sailing around the globe in a 50-feet boat called Teatime.They left a Croatian port in late June 2020 and have since saile...

Germany looks ahead, eyes vaccine doses for 2022

Germanys health minister wants to press ahead with securing coronavirus vaccine supplies for 2022, preferably at the European Union level but if necessary nationally.Jens Spahn said Monday that its important to secure production capacity in...

COVID-19: Israel Cabinet extends nationwide lockdown

The Israeli Cabinet has voted to extend a nationwide lockdown for at least five more days as it struggles to bring a raging coronavirus outbreak under control.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus office announced early Monday that the restric...

Military backers celebrate army takeover

Supporters of Myanmars military and the political party it backs held small rallies on Monday to celebrate the ousting of the government of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party.Pickup trucks carrying about half a doz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021