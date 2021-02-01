Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari welcomes Voluntary Scrappage Policy announced in Budget

The Minister said the policy would cover an estimated 51 lakh light motor vehicles (LMV) that are above 20 years of age, while another 34 lakh LMVs are above 15 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:51 IST
Nitin Gadkari welcomes Voluntary Scrappage Policy announced in Budget
Sh. Gadkari also welcomed the increased outlay for the highways sector, to Rs. 1,18,000 crores, with the highest-ever capital investment of Rs.1,08,000 crores. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for MSME and Road Transport & Highways, Sh. Nitin Gadkari has welcomed the Voluntary Scrappage Policy announced in the Union Budget and said that declaration of the details of the policy will be done within 15 days from today. In his post-budget interaction with the media at his residence, Sh. Gadkari said that the scrappage policy will lead to a new investment of around Rs.10,000 crores, and create as many as 50,000 jobs.

The Minister said the policy would cover an estimated 51 lakh light motor vehicles (LMV) that are above 20 years of age, while another 34 lakh LMVs are above 15 years. It would also cover 17 lakh medium and heavy motor vehicles, which are above 15 years, and currently without valid fitness certificates. These vehicles are estimated to cause 10-12 times more pollution than the latest vehicles. Outlining the benefits of the policy, Sh. Gadkari said it would lead to the recycling of waste metal, improved safety, reduction in air pollution, reduction in oil imports due to greater fuel efficiency of current vehicles, and stimulate investment.

Sh. Gadkari also welcomed the increased outlay for the highways sector, to Rs. 1,18,000 crores, with the highest-ever capital investment of Rs.1,08,000 crores. While welcoming the increased allocation, the Minister said that the Ministry's increased stress on the monetization of highways will help in expanding the road network in the country.

The media interaction can be watched at this link:https://youtu.be/ZVSNmdPKhs4

Link to PIB Press Release on increased outlay: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1693896

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-India unveils budget aimed at boosting pandemic-hit economy

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2021-22, that aims to shore up an economy badly-hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The economy is projected to contract 7.7 in the current fiscal year, ...

Lebanon army arrests 18 Lebanese, Syrians linked to Islamic State -statement

Lebanons army said on Monday it had arrested 18 people, some Lebanese and others Syrian, with links to Islamic State. The arrests came in field operations that took place over the past two weeks in the border town of Arsal in the north, an ...

EV firm Microvast to go public through $3 bln merger with SPAC

Electric-vehicle battery maker Microvast said on Monday it would go public through a merger with blank-check company Tuscan Holdings Corp, in a deal that values the combined entity at roughly 3 billion. The deal with Tuscan was announced in...

EU says discussions will continue with AstraZeneca to get more vaccines in Q1

The European Commission will continue discussions with AstraZeneca with the purpose of receiving more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine than the company has so far pledged in the first quarter of the year, a spokesman said on Monday. On Sunday,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021