Left Menu

ADB helps Georgia develop COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan

The plan, approved by Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on 21 January, will enable the successful deployment, implementation, and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccines once they become available.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:31 IST
ADB helps Georgia develop COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan
ADB’s intervention complements the bank’s comprehensive package of financing and technical assistance that has helped Georgia manage the fallout from COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today announced that it has helped the Georgian government develop its National Plan for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"ADB's assistance enabled the Ministry to quickly mobilize experts and develop a comprehensive plan which will guide us towards our target to achieve coverage of 1.7 million Georgian citizens by the end of 2021," Georgia Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs Ekaterine Tikaradze

The plan, approved by Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on 21 January, will enable the successful deployment, implementation, and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccines once they become available. The plan covers legal, regulatory, and institutional aspects of vaccine deployment; cold-chain and logistical requirements; and the principles underpinning prioritization for certain target populations during the rollout.

ADB played a fundamental role in the development of the plan, in coordination with the World Health Organization, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the World Bank, and other development partners.

"The National Plan for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment is an important prerequisite for securing Georgia's access to COVID-19 vaccines and their smooth and successful deployment," said ADB Country Director for Georgia Shane Rosenthal. "The plan will help Georgia save lives and fully reopen the economy."

ADB's intervention complements the bank's comprehensive package of financing and technical assistance that has helped Georgia manage the fallout from COVID-19. Last December, ADB approved a $2.5 million grant financed from ADB's Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund with a contribution by the Government of Japan, to provide life-saving supplies and services to communities affected by the pandemic.

Last May and October, the bank approved loans of $100 million and $200 million respectively, to help contain the spread of the disease, protect the livelihoods of the most vulnerable, and strengthen Georgia's public financial management and social protection systems. In August, ADB also provided grant support to procure polymerase chain reaction (PCR) equipment to increase Georgia's capacity to test, trace, and contain the spread of the virus.

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Reddit is coming for silver. A short squeeze? Unlikely

Silver prices have rocketed to their highest since 2013 as retail investors, egged on by messages on Reddit, pile into the market in an attempt to push up prices, although most analysts and traders say the rally will run out of steam.Spot s...

Maha: 40,782 administered COVID-19 vaccines; tally tops 3 lakh

A total of 40,782 healthcarestaffers were administeredCOVID-19vaccines at 531 centresheld on Monday across Maharashtra, taking the tally of thoseinoculated so far to more than 3 lakh, the state governmentsaid.According to an official statem...

ISL 7: Fowler, Moosa face the heat on the bumpy road to playoffs

SC East Bengal are in desperate need of wins if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive. Placed second-last on the Indian Super League ISL table, Robbie Fowlers side has accumulated just 13 points from 14 matches, and can still make it t...

China noncommittal about when ship with 16 Indian crew will be permitted to unload cargo

The fate of 16 Indian sailors of a cargo ship stranded outside a Chinese port for six months remain uncertain as China on Monday remained noncommittal about when their ordeal would end.The ship MV Anastasia has been on anchorage near Caofei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021