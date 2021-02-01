ADB helps Georgia develop COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today announced that it has helped the Georgian government develop its National Plan for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"ADB's assistance enabled the Ministry to quickly mobilize experts and develop a comprehensive plan which will guide us towards our target to achieve coverage of 1.7 million Georgian citizens by the end of 2021," Georgia Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs Ekaterine Tikaradze

The plan, approved by Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on 21 January, will enable the successful deployment, implementation, and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccines once they become available. The plan covers legal, regulatory, and institutional aspects of vaccine deployment; cold-chain and logistical requirements; and the principles underpinning prioritization for certain target populations during the rollout.

ADB played a fundamental role in the development of the plan, in coordination with the World Health Organization, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the World Bank, and other development partners.

"The National Plan for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment is an important prerequisite for securing Georgia's access to COVID-19 vaccines and their smooth and successful deployment," said ADB Country Director for Georgia Shane Rosenthal. "The plan will help Georgia save lives and fully reopen the economy."

ADB's intervention complements the bank's comprehensive package of financing and technical assistance that has helped Georgia manage the fallout from COVID-19. Last December, ADB approved a $2.5 million grant financed from ADB's Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund with a contribution by the Government of Japan, to provide life-saving supplies and services to communities affected by the pandemic.

Last May and October, the bank approved loans of $100 million and $200 million respectively, to help contain the spread of the disease, protect the livelihoods of the most vulnerable, and strengthen Georgia's public financial management and social protection systems. In August, ADB also provided grant support to procure polymerase chain reaction (PCR) equipment to increase Georgia's capacity to test, trace, and contain the spread of the virus.