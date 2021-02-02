Many places in China to suspend religious gatherings in Spring Festival holidays -Global Times
Many places in China plan to suspend religious gatherings during the upcoming Spring Festival holidays to control the coronavirus outbreak, the Global Times newspaper reported on Tuesday. Authorities of Ninghai county, Ningbo of East China's Zhejiang Province will temporarily close all religious venues and suspend all religious activities from Feb. 6, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3pFlYJo.
Apart from Ninghai, Beijing, Chengdu of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, and many other places across China have also ordered the suspension of all religious venues, according to the newspaper. The Global Times is published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper.
