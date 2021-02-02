Japan seeking extension of state of emergency for 10 prefectures - economy minister

Japan seeking extension of state of emergency for 10 prefectures - economy ministerReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-02-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 10:15 IST
Japan's government is seeking an extension of the country's state of emergency for 10 prefectures until March 7, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday.
Nishimura told a meeting on fighting the coronavirus that the situation was improving but that the medical system was still under pressure.
