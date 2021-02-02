Left Menu

European shares rise on recovery hopes, technology shares gain

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:51 IST
European shares rise on recovery hopes, technology shares gain

European shares rose on Tuesday as investors were hopeful of a faster economic recovery, while technology shares led the advance after French IT consulting group Atos ended talks of a potential takeover of U.S. rival DXC Technology.

Shares in Atos SE gained 5% after the firm said it has decided to discontinue talks about a potential $10 billion acquisition of DXC Technology Co. The European technology sector rose 1.4%, while the STOXX 600 index gained 0.8%.

An upbeat mood from Asian markets spilt over to Europe in early trading on hopes of more stimulus for the U.S. economy. Investor focus also remained on earnings reports from across Europe, with Fresenius Medical Care tumbling 12% after the world's No.1 kidney dialysis firm warned its adjusted net profit would likely drop this year.

BP plunged 4% after its profit in the last quarter of 2020 sunk to $115 million due to weak energy demand and poor trading results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan orders man acquitted of Pearl murder off death row

Pakistans Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a so-called government safe house. Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has...

TVS Motor Company launches new technology platform -- TVS intelliGO

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday introduced a new platform TVS intelliGO, a stop-and-go technology that switches off the engine during idling and long transient stops.The technology aims at providing comfortable, convenient and an environment-...

Jennifer Lopez to lead action movie 'The Mother' at Netflix

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez will be headlining the upcoming action feature The Mother for Netflix.According to Variety, Niki Caro of Mulan fame is in negotiations to direct the movie about a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to prot...

Drugs probe: Maha ATS arrests Dawood's aide Chinku Pathan

The Maharashtra Anti-TerrorismSquad has arrested drug-peddler Parvez Khan alias ChinkuPathan, an associate of fugitive underworld don DawoodIbrahim, in connection with a drugs case being probed by theATS, an official said on Tuesday.Pathan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021