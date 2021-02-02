Left Menu

Sterling gains broadly, ING upgrades end-2021 forecast

Sterling gained against both the dollar and the euro on Tuesday as analysts bet a faster pace of vaccinations in Britain and the scope for a faster economic recovery would boost the currency this year. The pound has gained amid optimism over Britain's lead in vaccinations against COVID-19, with analysts pinning their hopes on a faster economic recovery relative to other regions whose vaccine rollout is lagging, such as the rest of Europe.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:50 IST
Sterling gains broadly, ING upgrades end-2021 forecast

Sterling gained against both the dollar and the euro on Tuesday as analysts bet a faster pace of vaccinations in Britain and the scope for a faster economic recovery would boost the currency this year.

The pound has gained amid optimism over Britain's lead in vaccinations against COVID-19, with analysts pinning their hopes on a faster economic recovery relative to other regions whose vaccine rollout is lagging, such as the rest of Europe. Risk sentiment in markets has also benefited the pound, as has the Bank of England's pushing back market expectations of negative interest rates.

ING Bank said it was upgrading its end-2021 forecast for the pound against both the dollar and the euro, expecting the pound to reach 85 pence against the euro and breaching $1.50 against the dollar this year. Strategists at the Dutch bank said they estimate the pound trades at a 7% discount to the euro - undervalued - based on a medium-term behavioural equilibrium exchange rate (BEER) model.

"The faster pace of UK vaccination, the scope for a stronger 2Q21 recovery and less dovish Bank of England (vs the European Central Bank) should all benefit GBP vs EUR," the bank said in a note. "While risks remain in place (the negative headline news around the Scottish independence referendum; the ongoing risk of tariffs should UK government choose to deviate from EU labour laws), these should only slow, rather than reverse, sterling's upside."

By 0902 GMT, sterling was up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.3702 and 0.1% higher to the euro at 88.17 pence. Speculators reduced their net long position on the pound against the dollar in the week up to last Tuesday, CFTC data showed on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says foreign diplomatic presence at Navalny hearing is evidence of Western meddling

Russias foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the presence of foreign diplomats at a court considering whether to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for longer was evidence of Western attempts to interfere in Moscows domestic affairs.Navaln...

BJP MLA writes to Priyanka, accuses Punjab, Rajasthan govts of shielding Mukhtar Ansari

BJPs Mohammadabad MLA Alka Rai has written to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing her partys governments in Punjab and Rajasthan of shielding gangster-turned-politician Mikhtar Ansari and his son Abbas Ansari. Alka Rai is the wi...

Man shot dead by BSF near India-Bangladesh border in Tripura

A 23-year-old man was shot dead by Border Security Force BSF personnel near the India-Bangladesh border in South Tripura district after a scuffle with a group of cattle smugglers, police said on Tuesday.According to the police, BSF troops s...

Thai Amata to slow investment in $1 bln Myanmar industrial zone after coup

Thai industrial estate developer, Amata Corporation Pcl on Tuesday said it was slowing down investment to an industrial complex in Myanmars largest city, Yangon, over worries of foreign sanctions and unrest following a coup. We have to slow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021