Left Menu

Banks agree to end action against Croatia in loan conversion dispute

Finance Minister Zdravko Maric said six banks, which sought redress in Croatian courts and at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in Washington, had agreed to end their action or said they would not start any. "By this we removed a threat of the potential financial obligation for the state coffers worth at least 2.5 billion kuna ($397 million)," Maric, a minister in a centre-right government that took office last year, told a news conference.

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:05 IST
Banks agree to end action against Croatia in loan conversion dispute
Representative Image Image Credit:

Six banks have agreed not to take legal action against Croatia over its conversion of Swiss franc loans into euros in 2015 at the lenders' expense, the finance minister said on Tuesday. Many individuals and companies in Croatia and eastern Europe had taken out Swiss franc mortgages to benefit from low interest rates but were then caught out when the franc strengthened in 2015, leaving them with higher debts to pay.

Croatia's then centre-left government forced banks to convert the loans to euros to protect borrowers. The banks carried the costs of about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), prompting them to either launch lawsuits or threaten action saying costs had not been fairly shared out. Finance Minister Zdravko Maric said six banks, which sought redress in Croatian courts and at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in Washington, had agreed to end their action or said they would not start any.

"By this we removed a threat of the potential financial obligation for the state coffers worth at least 2.5 billion kuna ($397 million)," Maric, a minister in a centre-right government that took office last year, told a news conference. Maric said the banks which had agreed to drop their lawsuits at home and abroad were Zagrebacka Banka, owned by Italy's UniCredit, Austrian banks Raiffeisenbank and Erste, and Hungary's OTP.

In addition, he said two banks agreed not to start legal action, namely Privredna Banka Zagreb, owned by Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo, and Russia's Sberbank. Maric said the deal would improve the business climate as banks had recognised his government's effort to create a safer environment for international investors.

OTP bank said the deal would prevent further costs for both sides and Erste bank said the deal was a constructive solution. Other banks did not immediately issue statements on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer sees about $15 billion in 2021 sales from COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it expects to generate about 15 billion in sales this year from the COVID-19 vaccine that it developed with German partner BioNTech.The drugmaker is trying to deliver two billion doses of the vaccine in 2021 at a ...

Breast cancer overtakes lung as most common cancer-WHO

Breast cancer has overtaken lung cancer as the most common form of the disease, accounting for nearly 12 of new cases each year worldwide, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday.For the first time, breast cancer now constitutes the m...

UK and EU need to work together to resolve N.Ireland problems - Gove

Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday that the European Union must work swiftly with Britain to address issues with the Northern Ireland protocol the two parties agreed when the United Kingdom left the bloc.The EU needs to wo...

Qureshi rejects Opposition's claim Pakistan stands 'diplomatically isolated'

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has rejected the Oppositions criticism of diplomatic isolation and called for forging bipartisan consensus on foreign policy issues, according to a media report on Tuesday.Winding up a debate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021