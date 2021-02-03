Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:29 IST
Udyog Manthan to focus on quality, productivity: Comm Min

The commerce ministry on Wednesday said it is organising Udyog Manthan under which a series of webinars are being conducted on about 45 sectors including pharma and electronics.

The exercise, it said, is focused on quality and productivity in all major sectors of manufacturing and services.

It started on January 4.

''During the next few weeks, Udyog Manthan will cover various sectors including pharma, medical devices, closed circuit camera, electronics system design and manufacturing, new and renewable energy, robotics, aerospace and defence, quality in government processes which will shine a guiding light towards realizing the vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat,'' it said in a statement.

All interested participants can visit https://udyogmanthan.qcin.org/and register on https://tinyurl.com/UMparticipation.

It added that during the last four weeks, 18 webinars on various sectors including toys, leather, furniture, and drones have been organized.

''Each webinar delves deep into issues related to quality of products and productivity in one specific sector,' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

