Left Menu

Bezos' shock exit cools Amazon results boost

Jassy, 53, joined Amazon in 1997 after Harvard Business School, founding Amazon Web Services, known as AWS, and growing it to a cloud platform used by millions of customers. Analysts noted that Bezos, now among the world's richest men after starting Amazon as an internet bookseller in a garage 27 years ago, had already stepped back from much of the company's day-to-day operations.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:34 IST
Bezos' shock exit cools Amazon results boost

Jeff Bezos' surprise move to step down as chief executive of Amazon.com Inc quashed Wall Street optimism about bumper quarterly results, but analysts were upbeat on the promotion of its cloud computing head to the top job.

Andy Jassy has long been considered a strong contender for the top job since Amazon.com Inc created two CEO roles in 2016 reporting to Bezos, the other held by recently retired consumer CEO Jeff Wilke. However, few were expecting Bezos to step down when the company on Tuesday reported sales above $100 billion for the first time in a hugely successful year delivering goods in the coronavirus pandemic.

"We expect Amazon's equity to trade higher ... but expect a more tempered response given the change in CEO," Citigroup analysts wrote in a research note. Shares of the company, which gained about 76% in 2020, were up marginally on Wednesday morning at $3,444. They rose 8% since mid-January in the run-up to the results.

"The upside to the stock price is limited given the performance into the numbers and given what's coming in the next 3-6 months - the vaccine rollouts," said Keith Temperton, an equity sales trader at Forte Securities. "Amazon model might be seen as starting to get a little bit expensive, given that people might start thinking about actually leaving their houses."

At least 17 brokerages raised their price target on Amazon and 46 brokerages have a "buy" or higher rating on the stock, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon. Jassy, 53, joined Amazon in 1997 after Harvard Business School, founding Amazon Web Services, known as AWS, and growing it to a cloud platform used by millions of customers.

Analysts noted that Bezos, now among the world's richest men after starting Amazon as an internet bookseller in a garage 27 years ago, had already stepped back from much of the company's day-to-day operations. J.P.Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth dismissed some concerns around Jassy's lack of experience in retail, saying that Jassy would continue Bezos' same core values and beliefs given similar operating cultures between the consumer and AWS businesses.

"As part of Amazon's S-team for years, Jassy has still been close to the Consumer business in which he originally started at Amazon," Anmuth said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Committee to inquire into allegations of financial irregularities by Dibrugarh Univ VC

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhihas constituted a fact-finding committee to inquire intoallegations of financial irregularities by the DibrugarhUniversity Vice-Chancellor Prof Ranjit Tamuli.The Governor as the Chancellor of the University onth...

Exporters air concern over 'inadequate' budget allocation to

Exporters on Wednesday expressedserious concern over the grossly inadequate budgetallocation to the tax refund scheme RoDTEP and disallowingIntegrated Goods and Services Tax IGST refunds, claimingthat these might adversely affect overall ex...

Maha: Power company employee caught taking bribe in Aurangabad

An employee of a powerdistribution company was caught while allegedly accepting abribe of Rs 2,000 for replacing a faulty electricity meter inMaharashtras Aurangabad city, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said on Wednesday.Pa...

Seized guns destined for Colombia rebels in Venezuela -sources

Eleven semi-automatic rifles and 12 magazines of ammunition seized in two Colombian police raids last month were destined for leftist National Liberation Army ELN guerrillas in Venezuela, a high-ranking police source said on Wednesday. Colo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021