Amazon announces $200M facility in eastern Tennessee

Separately, Amazon is also building an operations hub in Nashville that is expected to create 5,000 jobs in the area.Over the past year, Amazon has announced projects in each of Tennessees grand divisions, accounting for nearly 3,000 new jobs, Lee said in a statement.

PTI | Nashville | Updated: 04-02-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 08:25 IST
Amazon announced Wednesday that it will invest USD 200 million in eastern Tennessee to build a new warehouse distribution site that will result in 800 jobs.

Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe praised the Alcoa-based project during a virtual event with Amazon officials. The facility is expected to be completed in 2022. It will be Amazon's third fulfillment center to use robotics technology in Tennessee and the company's eighth fulfillment center in the Volunteer State. Separately, Amazon is also building an operations hub in Nashville that is expected to create 5,000 jobs in the area.

“Over the past year, Amazon has announced projects in each of Tennessee's grand divisions, accounting for nearly 3,000 new jobs,'' Lee said in a statement. ''As we continue to navigate through the pandemic and reboot our economy, we know our recovery is supported by the success of our Tennessee businesses.”

