Nissan Motor says plant in Myanmar resumed operations on Wednesday
On Monday, people were asked to stay at home because the situation was fluid, said Kalle Siebring, Head of Communications at Nissan ASEAN, who said that the company had prioritised the safety of its employees and partners. "Yesterday, indeed operations are back," he said. Nissan's partner in Myanmar is Malaysia's Tan Chong Motor Holdings Bhd, which manages the operations.Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:30 IST
Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd said its factory in Myanmar had resumed operations on Wednesday, after operations were suspended this week following a military coup in the Southeast Asian country. On Monday, people were asked to stay at home because the situation was fluid, said Kalle Siebring, Head of Communications at Nissan ASEAN, who said that the company had prioritised the safety of its employees and partners.
"Yesterday, indeed operations are back," he said. Nissan's partner in Myanmar is Malaysia's Tan Chong Motor Holdings Bhd, which manages the operations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Myanmar receives first consignment of India's Covishield vaccines
Malaysia reports 3,631 new coronavirus cases with 18 new deaths, highest daily fatalities
Malaysia reports 4,275 new coronavirus cases, highest daily infections
Malaysia detains 16 Vietnamese fishermen, two boats for trespassing
Nissan commits to UK car plant after post-Brexit trade deal