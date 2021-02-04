Left Menu

Money Market Operations as on February 03, 2021

Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - -7. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - -7. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23042020 1093 Fri, 21042023 7,950.00 4.40D. Net liquidity injected outstanding including todays operations injection absorption - -6,57,919.94 RESERVE POSITIONG.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:04 IST
Money Market Operations as on February 03, 2021 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME WeightedMONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Avg Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment 4,44,399.47 3.17 0.01-5.30 I. Call Money 8,957.86 3.20 1.90-3.55 II. Triparty Repo 3,44,180.65 3.19 2.90-3.22 III. Market Repo 90,930.96 3.09 0.01-3.36 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 330.00 3.78 3.30-5.30B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 342.10 2.86 2.50-3.40 II. Term Money@@ 475.50 - 3.15-3.75 III. Triparty Repo 40.00 3.15 3.15-3.15 IV. Market Repo 72.60 3.00 3.00-3.00 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - -RBI OPERATIONS@Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Wed, 03/02/2021 1 Thu, 04/02/2021 5,64,780.00 3.352. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Wed, 03/02/2021 1 Thu, 04/02/2021 0.00 4.254. Long-Term Repo Operations - - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - -6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - -7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -5,64,780.00 II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 29/01/2021 14 Fri, 12/02/2021 2,00,007.00 3.54 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 15.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 4.40Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,925.00 4.40Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 18,042.00 4.40Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 20,399.00 4.406. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,950.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 29,770.06 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -93,139.94 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -6,57,919.94 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 03/02/2021 4,38,625.15 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 12/02/2021 4,44,286.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 03/02/2021 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 15/01/2021 8,08,585.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.

^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020.

• As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.

---------------PTI MUM SVC RUJRUJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

